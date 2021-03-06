Short Interest in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Decreases By 20.4%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,770,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the January 28th total of 12,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 925,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Viasat by 21.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viasat in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2,467.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Viasat will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.