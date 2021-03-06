Short Interest in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Grows By 41.6%

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the January 28th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. Vontier has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.19.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,916,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,394,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,392,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,488,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNT. Argus began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

