Short Interest in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Declines By 22.2%

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 508,300 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the January 28th total of 653,300 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 270,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

XPEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $2,147,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $429,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,500 shares of company stock worth $9,239,785 over the last ninety days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,087,000. Cowbird Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 66,905 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 365,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 65,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,300,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.93 and a beta of 2.05. XPEL has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $60.77.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

