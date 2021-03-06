Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Grows By 41.9%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 245,700 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the January 28th total of 173,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,228.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YUEIF opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.29.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products.

