Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Grows By 41.9%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 245,700 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the January 28th total of 173,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,228.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:YUEIF opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.29.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
