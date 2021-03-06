Short Interest in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Rises By 51.8%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the January 28th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other Zedge news, Director Paul Packer bought 11,670 shares of Zedge stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $82,040.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZDGE. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zedge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zedge during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Zedge in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zedge in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Zedge in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 475,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,897. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73. Zedge has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

