Short Interest in ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Drops By 20.7%

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 946,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 28th total of 1,192,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 378.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZTCOF opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. ZTE has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

Get ZTE alerts:

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.