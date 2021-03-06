Short Interest in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Decreases By 22.9%

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 285,500 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the January 28th total of 370,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ZW Data Action Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,995,741. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $61.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.75.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
