Short Interest in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Decreases By 22.9%

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 285,500 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the January 28th total of 370,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ZW Data Action Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,995,741. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $61.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.75.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements.

