Short Interest in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Declines By 22.5%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the January 28th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZYNE opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $122.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.83. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

