ShowHand Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. ShowHand has a market cap of $51,322.57 and approximately $161.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.70 or 0.00776181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00026003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00030638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00043220 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

