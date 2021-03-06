Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Short Interest Update

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 28th total of 164,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Cooperman Leon G increased its holdings in Sierra Metals by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 802,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 576,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.66. 493,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,265. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $433.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.