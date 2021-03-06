Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,012 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $172.61 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96. The stock has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.86 and a 200-day moving average of $169.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.24.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

