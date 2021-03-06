Signaturefd LLC Acquires 4,489 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 486.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.01. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $96.93.

