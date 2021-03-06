Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,964,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,340,000 after purchasing an additional 49,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,324,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,470,000 after purchasing an additional 61,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $227.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.03. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

