Signaturefd LLC Buys 126,131 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,131 shares during the period. Rollins accounts for about 0.7% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.07% of Rollins worth $14,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 509.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

