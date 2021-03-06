Signaturefd LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,644 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.97% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $67,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Truehand Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Motco increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $174.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.83. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $101.87 and a 12 month high of $181.03.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

