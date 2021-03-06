Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,306 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Motco purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $54.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $57.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.14.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.