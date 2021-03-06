Signaturefd LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. South State CORP. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

VOO stock opened at $352.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

