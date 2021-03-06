Signaturefd LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,936 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,695,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in NIKE by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,190 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,102,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $155,915,000 after buying an additional 21,411 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

NKE opened at $133.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.15. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

