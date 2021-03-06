Signaturefd LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 34,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after acquiring an additional 206,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

NYSE SO opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $67.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.34.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $457,800. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

