Signaturefd LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 267.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,851 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,334,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

