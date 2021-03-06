Signaturefd LLC Has $20.85 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after buying an additional 5,782,759 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,868,000 after buying an additional 2,789,630 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,731,000 after buying an additional 2,253,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,689,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.