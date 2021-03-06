Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.9% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $127.91 on Friday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $128.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.35.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

