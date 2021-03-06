Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 186.7% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 359.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,202,000 after purchasing an additional 803,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.56.

MA stock opened at $360.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $368.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $336.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

