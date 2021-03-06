Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,758 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

CMCSA stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $252.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $55.26.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

