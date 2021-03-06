Signaturefd LLC Sells 124 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.5% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 20.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after acquiring an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Alphabet by 2,229.0% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Alphabet by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,342,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,352,220,000 after acquiring an additional 176,951 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,097.07 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,975.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,730.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

