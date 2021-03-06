Signaturefd LLC Sells 12,783 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,783 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 817,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 158,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.00. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

