Signaturefd LLC Sells 303 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.78.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $450.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $468.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.83. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $183.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.