Signaturefd LLC Sells 5,156 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.5% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.8% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

MRK stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $185.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

