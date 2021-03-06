Signaturefd LLC Sells 6,278 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05. The firm has a market cap of $257.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.34.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

