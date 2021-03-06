Signaturefd LLC Sells 779 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $189.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $344.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.