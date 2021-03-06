Signaturefd LLC Sells 8,461 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $385.07 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $395.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

