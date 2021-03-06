Signaturefd LLC Sells 882 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,143 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 369.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $317.32 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $276.34 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.54. The company has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

