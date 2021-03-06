Signaturefd LLC Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,887 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

