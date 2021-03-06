Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,376 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 44,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,448,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in LKQ by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 158,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in LKQ by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 211,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 212,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $42.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

