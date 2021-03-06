Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) versus First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) and First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Silvergate Capital and First Citizens BancShares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvergate Capital 0 1 5 0 2.83 First Citizens BancShares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus price target of $98.17, indicating a potential downside of 7.95%. First Citizens BancShares has a consensus price target of $875.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.28%. Given First Citizens BancShares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Citizens BancShares is more favorable than Silvergate Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Silvergate Capital and First Citizens BancShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvergate Capital 21.61% 6.45% 0.71% First Citizens BancShares 23.54% 12.08% 1.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.1% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Silvergate Capital has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silvergate Capital and First Citizens BancShares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvergate Capital $96.79 million 24.89 $24.85 million $1.14 93.54 First Citizens BancShares $1.82 billion 4.20 $457.37 million N/A N/A

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats Silvergate Capital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. Its loan product portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, and consumer loans. The company also offers treasury services products, cardholder and merchant services, wealth management services, and various other products and services; investment products, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment management and advisory services; and defined benefit and defined contribution, insurance, private banking, trust, fiduciary, philanthropy, and special asset services. The company provides its products and services through its branch network, as well as through digital banking, telephone banking, and various ATM networks. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 574 branches in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

