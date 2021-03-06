Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,094 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 1.10% of Simmons First National worth $25,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $59,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 24.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $31.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

