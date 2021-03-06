Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 688.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,332 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 209,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

SPG opened at $111.17 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $121.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.