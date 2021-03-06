Simple Software Solutions 24-Hour Volume Reaches $16.00 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 46.3% against the U.S. dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $162,161.78 and $16.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,673,433 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

