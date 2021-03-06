Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $158,380.37

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $158,380.37 and $28.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for $0.0593 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00019088 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000824 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000519 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,672,383 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

