SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 577,305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.32% of SINA worth $67,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SINA. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SINA by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SINA by 47.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SINA in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in SINA in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in SINA by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SINA alerts:

SINA opened at $43.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32. SINA Co. has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.