SingularDTV (SNGLS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $542,511.00

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularDTV has a market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $542,511.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV (CRYPTO:SNGLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularDTV Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

