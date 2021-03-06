SingularityNET (AGI) Market Cap Reaches $159.01 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $159.01 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.98 or 0.00775284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00026828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00031258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00043587 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,153,005 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

