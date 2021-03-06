SingularityNET Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $159.69 million and $1.31 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.79 or 0.00748825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00031169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00059215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00042208 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,153,005 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.