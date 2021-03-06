SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SITE stock opened at $158.50 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $179.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.93.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,443,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.