SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,079,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 4.15% of SkyWest worth $83,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter worth $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter worth $220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 7.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SkyWest news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,124,593.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,304. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SKYW stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.59. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 2.10.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

