SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,068 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.27% of SL Green Realty worth $11,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 38.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.