SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,446 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of SL Green Realty worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 872.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 72,899 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in SL Green Realty by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in SL Green Realty by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 23,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SL Green Realty by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 20,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $72.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $81.36.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 5,928 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $385,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

