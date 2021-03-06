Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

In other Slack Technologies news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $64,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,567.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $2,069,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,968.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,216 shares of company stock worth $7,962,616 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 36.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 113.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WORK opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.74 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.