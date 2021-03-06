Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Holdings Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,065 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Sleep Number worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,179,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $131.23 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 7,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $1,018,902.50. Also, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $636,890.54. Insiders sold a total of 33,642 shares of company stock worth $3,765,538 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

