Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Short Interest Down 24.9% in February

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the January 28th total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $636,890.54. Also, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 7,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $1,018,902.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,538. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 6.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 36,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

SNBR stock traded up $8.11 on Friday, hitting $131.23. The company had a trading volume of 909,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,962. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The company had revenue of $567.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

